European Commercial REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.35). The business had revenue of C$31.77 million during the quarter.
Separately, Desjardins downgraded European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
