Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $225,000 Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

