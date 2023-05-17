Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $214,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 349,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,219,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $77,626,000 after buying an additional 422,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

