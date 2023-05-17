Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,748 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.