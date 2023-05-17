Everhart Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

PM opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

