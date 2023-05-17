Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 6.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $633.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

