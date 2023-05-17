Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,910 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 121,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 23,656 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 138,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 396,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 270,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 468,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

