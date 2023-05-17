Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $285.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

