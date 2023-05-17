Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $334.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day moving average of $319.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

