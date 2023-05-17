Evmos (EVMOS) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $57.94 million and approximately $993,546.75 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evmos has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

