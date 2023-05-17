Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of EVLVW opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52.
Insider Activity
In other Evolv Technologies news, Director Kevin M. Charlton purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,856.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Charlton bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,856.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolv Technologies (EVLVW)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.