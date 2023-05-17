Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EVLVW opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Insider Activity

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director Kevin M. Charlton purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,856.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Charlton bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,856.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVLVW Get Rating ) by 4,868.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.

