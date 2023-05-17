Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 258.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIFZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Performance

EIFZF remained flat at $39.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.