Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.3% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 716,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,083,000 after buying an additional 111,327 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $4,468,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 89,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $4,726,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

