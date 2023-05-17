F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $23,398.80 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $23,398.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $24,920.30.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $23,577.30.

F5 Stock Up 1.3 %

FFIV stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.47. The company had a trading volume of 208,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,074. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in F5 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in F5 by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in F5 by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in F5 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.