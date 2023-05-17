Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. 512,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,958. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $556.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Farmland Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.