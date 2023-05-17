Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 13,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,607. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $56.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fastenal by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

