FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Price Performance

FATBB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895. The company has a market capitalization of $89.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.70. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -6.86%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

