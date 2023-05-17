FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.95. 25,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,985. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.78. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $150.87.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.