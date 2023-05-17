FDx Advisors Inc. Has $19.07 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $13.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $655.39. 898,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,092. The firm has a market cap of $273.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $656.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $628.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.73.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

