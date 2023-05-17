FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 612 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.18. 1,343,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,030. The company has a market cap of $309.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

