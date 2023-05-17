Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$10.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$268.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$14.41.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C($0.02).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

