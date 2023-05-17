Fernbridge Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,088 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 14.4% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Salesforce worth $100,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $207.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.32. The company has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $208.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

