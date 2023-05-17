Fidato Wealth LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fidato Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Norfolk Southern makes up about 0.3% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NSC traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.09. The stock had a trading volume of 373,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,142. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

