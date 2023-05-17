Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.00

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.00 and last traded at $115.99, with a volume of 67682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

