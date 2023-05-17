Financial Analysis: YS Biopharma (YS) and Its Rivals

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 715 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare YS Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma $633.05 million -$550,000.00 1.51 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.42 billion $3.26 million -10.57

YS Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 114 591 882 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for YS Biopharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 320.41%. Given YS Biopharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -46.60% -66.84% -1.60%

Volatility and Risk

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YS Biopharma peers beat YS Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

