Financial Contrast: Sprott (NYSE:SII) vs. BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sprott and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Sprott.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

28.0% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sprott has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sprott pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BTCS pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sprott pays out 135.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BTCS pays out -4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BTCS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 14.13% 6.75% 4.94% BTCS -939.30% -63.86% -57.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sprott and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $147.94 million 6.03 $17.63 million $0.74 46.46 BTCS $1.69 million 10.00 -$15.89 million ($1.26) -0.98

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprott beats BTCS on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

(Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BTCS

(Get Rating)

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

