Financial Contrast: World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) & CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL)

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) and CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares World Fuel Services and CBL International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services 0.19% 6.30% 1.53% CBL International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services $59.04 billion 0.02 $114.20 million $1.76 13.30 CBL International $462.91 million 0.13 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares World Fuel Services and CBL International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

World Fuel Services has higher revenue and earnings than CBL International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for World Fuel Services and CBL International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBL International 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Fuel Services currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.57%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than CBL International.

Summary

World Fuel Services beats CBL International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft. The Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors operating in the land transportation market, retail petroleum operators, and industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. The Marine segment markets its products and services to marine customers, including international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time-charter operators, U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its solutions include oil and energy procurement, distribution and storage, operations support, financial, consulting, and technology services. The company was founded in July 1984 and is headquart

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries is an established marine fuel logistic company currently focusing on the Asia Pacific region, providing one-stop solutions for vessel refueling. CBL International Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

