Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,502 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $195.67. 113,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $199.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

