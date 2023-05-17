Financial Partners Group LLC Takes $943,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,652 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.17. 2,628,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,193.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

