Financial Partners Group LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average of $121.54.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

