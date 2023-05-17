Financial Partners Group LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Service Co. International Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 165,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

