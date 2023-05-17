Financial Partners Group LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.3% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 4.8 %

USB stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,951,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,888,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.