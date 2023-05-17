Financial Review: Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -305.61% -148.33% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Atlas Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $6,765.00 23,645.25 -$4.63 million N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions $576.29 million 3.04 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Lithium and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Atlas Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.43%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 39.68%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Atlas Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

