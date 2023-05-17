FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $265,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.