FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after buying an additional 158,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.