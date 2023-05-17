FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GMGet Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after buying an additional 158,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GMGet Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.