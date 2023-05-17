FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 1,285 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 996,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 941,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 627.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 814,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 702,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,006,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

