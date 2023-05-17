Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Trading Up 0.3%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

