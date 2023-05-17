Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.11

Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.11 and traded as high as C$3.24. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 20,422 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.64 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Research analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.2369186 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

