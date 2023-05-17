First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

First Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FACO opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. First Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

