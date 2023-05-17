First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Short Interest Update

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 699,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,281,617.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,733 shares of company stock worth $1,222,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

