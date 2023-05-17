First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 227.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.23% of First Horizon worth $30,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Horizon by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 87,707 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,218,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,359,000 after acquiring an additional 127,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $13,098,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $298,485. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

