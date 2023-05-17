First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.96

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.96 and traded as low as $11.75. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 3,614 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $83.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.63.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Steven R. Stemler purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $472,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Further Reading

