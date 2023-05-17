First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 214,515 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 57.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

First Seacoast Bancorp stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About First Seacoast Bancorp

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

(Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the banking business. Its business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, in residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, acquisition, development and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.