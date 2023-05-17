First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,790 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 1.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,409 shares of company stock worth $8,443,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.90. The company had a trading volume of 676,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,903. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.66 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.