First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $78,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.5 %

MAA stock opened at $148.51 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average of $156.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

