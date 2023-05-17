First Trust Advisors LP Buys 115,119 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $75,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average is $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.07.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

