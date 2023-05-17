First Trust Advisors LP Has $73.01 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,024 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.33% of WD-40 worth $73,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $189.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $209.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.51.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev acquired 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $40,113.92. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,515.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Featured Articles

