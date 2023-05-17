First Trust Advisors LP Has $75.30 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $75,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,087,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 424,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.