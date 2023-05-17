First Trust Advisors LP Has $77.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,245 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $77,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup upped their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $49,038.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,234.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $180,467,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,060. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.