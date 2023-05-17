First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Roper Technologies worth $66,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

NYSE:ROP opened at $459.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.87 and a 200-day moving average of $434.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $463.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

